City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

ARCATA MAN ARRESTED AFTER WEEKEND STABBING

On Saturday, Jan. 5 at about 7:20 p.m., Officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to the Valley West area of Arcata near U.S. Highway 101 on the report of a male who had been stabbed.

The victim was located in an encampment off of U.S. Highway 101 near the State Route 299 interchange. The victim was transported by ambulance to Mad River Community Hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition.

During the subsequent investigation, the suspect was determined to be Arcata resident, Ian Glenn Richard, age 26. On Sunday, Jan. 6,, an officer from the Arcata Police Department located Richard walking in the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. and he was taken into custody without incident.

Richard was transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked for PC 245(a)(1) - Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The weapon has not been recovered and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428.















