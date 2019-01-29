Major Arcata housing project proposals heard Tuesday and Wednesday. Jan. 29 and 30

THE CITY OF ARCATA TO HOST MEETING REGARDING DEVELOPMENT OF THE 7TH AND I STREET NEIGHBORHOOD ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

Arcata, CA, January 25, 2019 – The City of Arcata Community Development Department is seeking community input regarding a new multi-family affordable housing project located at 7th and I Street.

The City of Arcata is working in partnership with Danco, the Redwood Community Action Agency and the California Strategic Growth Council on this project in order to create affordable, green infrastructure with improved active transportation for the community.

Community Development Department staff will be hosting an informal meeting to share the project plans and timeline on Tuesday, January 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Plaza Point Community Room, located at 977 8th Street in Arcata.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the community with information about the project. Following a presentation of the project proposal, meeting attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas and concerns with City staff.

Refreshments will be provided in addition to an activity corner for kids during the meeting.

For more information, visit cityorarcata.org or call 707-822-5955.

THE CITY OF ARCATA TO HOST PUBLIC MEETING TO REVIEW THE REVISED VILLAGE HOUSING PROJECT

Arcata, CA, January 18, 2019 – The City of Arcata’s Community Development Department is holding an informative meeting to review the Revised Village Housing Project and give members of the community the opportunity to share ideas and concerns regarding the project with City staff.

On August 29, 2018, Arcata City Council voted against the originally proposed Village Housing Project. Council members who opposed the project indicated they would consider approval if it included a mix of open-market housing in addition to student housing, among other stipulations.

The project owner has since reconsidered development plans and has modified the project to include both open market and student housing with other substantive revisions.

Community Development Department staff will be hosting an informal meeting to share the project revisions on Wednesday, January 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, located at 736 F Street in Arcata.

This purpose of this meeting is to provide the community with information about the project changes. Following a presentation of the Revised Village Housing Project proposal, meeting attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas and concerns in working groups facilitated by City staff.

Project revisions and community discussion outcomes from this meeting will be conveyed to City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, February 6, where the Council will hear public comment and decide whether to re-initiate consideration of the revised project.

If re-initiated, the Council will subsequently hold additional meetings to consider approval of the revised project. If the project is approved, the Planning Commission will then hold a meeting to consider other logistical details.

Additional information and a copy of the Revised Village Housing Project proposal will be made available for viewing at cityofarcata.org, and community members who wish to receive notifications regarding this project may sign up for notifications on the City’s website.















