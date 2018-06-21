Madrone wins Fifth District seat

Mad River Union

FIFTH DISTRICT – By a narrow margin, Steve Madrone beat Ryan Sundberg in the race for Fifth District Supervisor.

A Post Election Update, released minutes ago by the Humboldt County Elections Division, shows that Madrone beat incumbent candidate Sundberg by 103 votes. Madrone received 3,453 votes, or 50.63 percent, while Sundberg received 3,350 votes, or 49.12 percent.

Madrone maintained a slight edge, as he did in the incomplete June 5 election night count, in which Madrone was ahead by 33 votes, with 50.25 percent compared to Sundberg’s 49.56 percent.

Sundberg ‘s term continues until the end of the year, after which Madrone will be sworn in to serve the sprawling district, which includes the communities of McKinleyville, Trinidad, Orick, Fieldbrook, Glendale, Willow Creek and Hoopa.

... developing....























































