Levin Brothers coming to Arcata Playhouse for two nights

CREAMERY DISTRICT – Rock bass legend Tony Levin joins his brother Pete Levin for an evening of jazz with the Levin Brothers Trio at the Arcata Playhouse for a special two-night engagement on Sunday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. The Arcata Playhouse is located at 1251 Ninth St. in Arcata.

Tony Levin has played and recorded with the likes of Peter Gabriel, John Lennon, Paul Simon, David Bowie, King Crimson, Alice Cooper, Sarah McLachlan, Stevie Nicks, Pink Floyd, Dire Straits, Lou Reed, Tom Waits, Buddy Rich, The Roches, Todd Rundgren, Warren Zevon, Bryan Ferry, Laurie Anderson and Yes. If you listened to contemporary music in the last 30 years you have heard Tony Levin’s amazing bass playing.

Tony’s brother Pete Levin who plays keyboards in the band has an equally impressive resume. In the 1970s and 1980s he was in high demand in the New York City recording studio scene. He has graced hundreds of jazz and pop recordings and performances by the likes of Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Dave Brubeck, David Sanborn, Joe Louis Walker, Freddie Hubbard, Annie Lennox, Charles Mingus, Jaco Pastorius and Wayne Shorter. He currently records with his organ trio with Dave Stryker and Lenny White.

Drummer/Composer Jeff Siegel rounds out the trio and is a veteran of the New York Jazz Scene and has worked with a virtual who's-who of jazz artists himself. A member of Sir Roland Hanna's Trio from 1994-99, Siegel has performed and recorded with jazz legends including Ron Carter, Kenny Burrell, Jack DeJohnette, Benny Golson, Frank Foster, Helen Merrill and Mose Allison.

For the first time in their storied careers the two brothers have joined together for a return to their jazz roots with The Levin Brothers band and a rare West Coast tour. Pete Levin mused about how the band got together, "Last year, Tony called me to say he was getting into jazz cello and did I have time to get together and play. His idea was to revisit music we listened to as kids, soulful jazz with melodies we could still scat after 50 years. We wrote some tunes, jammed, wrote some more, and talked about doing local trio gigs.”

After recording their efforts they started touring nationally and internationally. Now they will be bringing their unique jazz style to the West Coast for their 2019 Winter tour with a stop in Humboldt County.

Tickets are $34 general and $32 members available online at arcataplayhouse.org, at Wildberries Marketplace or reserve at (707) 822-1575. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m.












































