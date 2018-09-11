Letters, September 5, 2018: With just one respectable choice, earnest dialogue is needed on Measure M(cKinley)

Measure M halts resolutions

I had hoped that having a question about the future of Arcata’s McKinley statue on the ballot would result in more dialogue concerning respect, racial animus, inclusion, listening to contrary views, learning Wiyot history, examining the Uniontown settlement story, and a myriad of other challenging and crucial topics.

Alas, I haven’t heard much in the way of heart-to-heart conversations about these issues.

Had I made more of an effort, I’m sure I could have found or created opportunities. But like many other folks, personal and political demands distracted me from engaging encounters about Measure M.

Sadly, it now appears that how to vote on Measure M has been reduced to Arcata’s own “identity politics,” simply choosing which camp to identify with. I still hope for some earnest dialogue.

Were Measure M to pass, it would prevent Arcata citizens and their City Council from responding to very real, deep, and legitimate concerns about what we want representing the heart of Arcata in the heart of our Plaza.

Measure M is prohibitive. Section 1 would deny us any possibilities for corrective or ameliorative action: “The following are prohibited: modification, destruction, relocation from the historic place in the center of the Arcata Plaza of the President William McKinley statue and/or its base.”

Our only respectable choice is to vote no on Measure M and continue to explore resolutions that will honor all our histories and demonstrate our commitment to present and future inclusion of all peoples in civic activities and governance.

Chip Sharpe

Bayside

Thanks for the Murrelet BBQ

I wish to extend my thanks and gratitude to Wildberries Marketplace for their recent donation of delicious food for the Marvelous Marbled Murrelet Mural BBQ held on Aug. 9t at 250 E Street, in Arcata – to celebrate the wonderful “Marbled Murrelet Return Home” mural that is being painted just south of Samoa Boulevard, on the ABC building, a residence for formerly homeless people.

The building residents expressed excitement about their mural, and also enjoyed the BBQ!

The beautiful mural is being painted daily, and is fun to watch it take form. The BBQ was to celebrate the exciting community mural art, and the artist – Lucas Thornton, a native of Eureka.

It was also to celebrate the art patrons, who donated to have this mural become reality,people who support the arts!

I want to thank The Center for Biological Diversity; the Footprint Foundation; the City of Arcata; who gave grants and directed the subject matter for the mural project, and to the over 50 private donors who gave their hard earned cash for their love of art.

I look forward to enjoying this beautiful mural welcoming visitors and residents to Arcata, south entrance.

Thank You.

Susan Ornelas

