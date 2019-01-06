Let a fuzzy new friend help you usher in 2019

Welcome to 2019! I know that I am looking forward to the positive change a new year can bring. I hope it has already started off well for all of you.

Redwood Pals has an old friend that is ready for a new home for the new year. Remember the dog stuck down on the north jetty last summer? Poor thing was there for several days we think and was a little tweaked by the time she got to the shelter.

She wasn’t quite ready to go through the shelter for adoption at that time but she has regained both her looks and her confidence and is ready for that forever home. Aja is a lovely 3-year-old spayed female. Her looks indicate Husky or German Shepherd, though her mannerisms seem more like a cattle dog of some sort.

She is currently in a foster home with children ranging from babies to young teenagers and is doing great with them. She is also very dog-friendly and loves to play. Our foster says that she knows sit, stay, shake, no, and comes to a whistle. All of the commands could use some polishing up, but she has definitely known these in her life.

The cow dog comes out in her need for some strong leadership to help reign in some pup-like behavior, as she still sometimes acts like a doggy teenager although she is guesstimated to be about 3 years old. Our trainer met with her just as she went into her new foster home and found her to be a smart and responsive dog.

We are always happy to pair new adopters up with the trainer as well to get our matches off to the best start. You can meet Aja by contacting us at [email protected] or by calling (707) 839-9692.

Some good news for the New Year – the shelter will have a full staff again starting this week and will resume the longer hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This means they will be open until 7 p.m. which makes it much more convenient for potential adopters to get in to meet the dogs and cats.

One of the nice dogs that you might meet there is Kermit, a leggy 1-year-old boy who might have Dutch Shepherd or Plott Hound in his lineage. Kermit has a lovely dark brindle coat and a perpetually quizzical expression.

He came in a bit shy but warms up quickly, especially if you might have some yummy treats on hand! Kermit is quite dog-friendly and has won over some of his kennel mates with his gentle manners. He is young and a good candidate for further training in basic obedience as he is eager to please and loves to be petted.

Volunteers think that Kermit would be a good adventure partner, with his long legs and curious nature. Kermit is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. He is available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, near the airport. More information about available animals can be found at petharbor.com or by calling (707) 840-9132.















