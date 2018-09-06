Kirsten’s Kitchen: Your broccoli conversion begins here

Decades ago Barbara Bush, then First Lady, created quite a stir when she admitted to hating broccoli. There was such an uproar, possibly because it was what so many people were already thinking but of course it made the broccoli lovers stand taller and proclaim their love to the heavens. Guess what camp I was in!

When you come across eaters who are lukewarm on broccoli, this is the recipe to serve them.

Broccoli fritters smothered in queso, which is Spanish for cheese but really means spicy cheese dip if you’re from the former Republic of Texas!

I love to make this with broccoli that has been patiently waiting in my crisper for inspiration and it’s not coming. Simply cut it up, place it in a large pot of water that covers it, bring to a boil then drain.

This will create the perfect texture of cooked by not over-cooked broccoli for your fritters, and you can do it in advance which makes this recipe come together super fast!

Broccoli Fritters with Texan Queso

(serves 3-4)

2 stalks broccoli, hard stalk peeled off, cut into 3 inch pieces, florets separated

2 eggs

1/2 cup flour (regular white, spelt or GF all work)

oil for frying

Queso

1/2 cup cream

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded coarsely

1 cup monterey jack cheese, shredded coarsely

1/2 cup onion, diced (yellow or white)

1 jalapeno, minced (don’t lose the seeds, they mellow in the cheese)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup fire roasted tomatoes, drained and chopped (unless they are already diced)

1 tablespoon flour (spelt works along with white)

salt

pepper

Place broccoli in large pot that will hold all of it with water to cover; cover and bring to a boil. Drain immediately and set aside. Once slightly cooled, chop into 1/2 inch pieces. This can be done up to two days in advance.

Beat eggs and add to broccoli along with flour and stir well to combine. The egg and flour should make the broccoli begin to stick together, but it will still be chunky looking, which is alright.

In a small sauce pan heat sautee garlic, onion and jalapeno in enough oil to just coat bottom of pan, for 3 to 4 minutes until garlic and onion begin to soften. Add tomatoes and salt and pepper and cook another 5 minutes until it starts to smell blended.

Add cream and reduce heat to low and stir occasionally as cream almost comes to a boil. Add cheeses and stir to melt. Stir in flour 1 tablespoon at a time until it thickens to your liking. Taste for salt and set aside on simmer.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add enough oil to coat bottom of the pan well. Scoop out broccoli fritter mixture, about 2 tablespoons, and drop in pan, flattening it so as much surface gets browned. Cook on each side until browned and crisp then serve immediately with queso.

If you have a mini-fondue pot you can serve any leftover queso over flame with tortilla chips! Hugs!













