Kirsten’s Kitchen: Sweet potato fries really hit the spot

Fall weather usually means lots of carotene rich foods – pumpkin, winter squash, and of course sweet potatoes!

Yes, sweet potatoes are healthier for you than other potatoes but don’t let that be the only reason you try these baked treats. Less mess, less fuss and great crispiness to dunk in your favorite condiment. How can you go wrong?

The natural sweetness of this tuber doesn’t really need any gilding for my liking, which is why it is paired with a spicy aioli to balance out its caramelized goodness.

A few notes on preparation: 1. Pay attention to cutting your fries as uniformly as possible to ensure even cooking. 2. Coat them well in olive oil, using your hands to massage them all and make sure your slices are separated into individual fries. 3. Distribute in a single layer on your baking sheet and not too closely together. These important steps will lead to first time success and happy diners!

As the wine manager at the Northcoast Co-op in Arcata, I’ve received several requests for wine pairings with recipes, so here are my suggestions: For a red choose a fruit forward wine such as Merlot or Grenache (Garnacha); any rosé with strawberry notes would pair well too. The starchy sweetness of these carotene rich foods calls for fuller bodied whites such as Vouvray (Chenin Blanc) or an Auslese (semi-dry) Riesling.

Baked Sweet Potato Fries with Chipotle Aioli

(serves 2-3)

2 lbs garnet sweet potato, ends trimmed, peeled

olive oil to coat

salt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise (or veganaise)

1 tablespoon chipotle in adobo

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and place cut side down on cutting board. Cut 1/4 inch slices (yes, check a ruler to see what that looks like!) and then turn slices flat and cut into 1/4 inch strips. Place all in a bowl and drizzle well with olive oil, using your hands to toss fries well and ensure all pieces are coated.

Place on baking sheet and arrange in single layer without crowding otherwise potatoes will steam rather than crisp. Use 2 sheets if necessary. Bake 15-18 minutes until crisp. Combine mayonnaise and chipotle in small dish and mix well.

Remove fries from oven and immediately salt and toss well. Serve with chipotle aioli.

Hugs!













