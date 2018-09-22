Kirsten’s Kitchen: Mind-blowing pesto-olive pizza on low-carb crust

Pizza is my favorite food, hands down, no competition. And when you end up on restricted diets – no gluten, low-carb – the alternatives generally leave quite a bit to be desired. Enter this crust.

I cannot claim to have created it – that would be Fat Head Pizza Crust, whomever that is. But I did find it on the Internet, and it is blow-your-mind good!

Soft but chewy crust, crisp bottom, good flavor. Who’da thunk it?

It does require a microwave, and in my wildest imaginings I cannot fathom how the creator dreamed up this recipe. But it works wonderfully.

So prepare yourself for some delicious gluten-free, low-carb pizza!

Pesto and Olive Pizza on Low Carb Crust

(serves 3-4)

Crust

2 tablespoons cream cheese

1 3/4 cups shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup almond meal

1 egg, beaten

pinch of salt

pesto sauce

mozzarella for topping

olives for topping

feta for topping

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Then begin to make your crust.

In a microwave-safe bowl combine cream cheese, mozzarella and almond meal, stirring to combine mozzarella and almond meal. Microwave on high for one-and-a-half minutes.

Remove from microwave and stir to combine, using a fork not a whisk (the whisk will hold onto too much of the batter).

After combining well, add in egg and stir well to combine. Microwave for another 30 seconds and remove from microwave.

Using a rubber spatula, smoosh batter around to make sure it is all combined; it will begin to have an elastic uniform look. Place it on wax or parchment paper and cover with more paper and roll out into two circles or two squares. You want it very thin, about a quarter of an inch.

Take off top piece of paper and using a fork poke holes all over the crust to ensure it cooks evenly (and doesn’t puff up). Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until the bottom is lightly browned and crisp.

Remove crust from oven, and flip it over. Spoon pesto on the crust, then scatter mozzarella and feta and olives. Bake for another 12 to 14 minutes until cheese is melted and beginning to brown. Remove and allow to cool for three to four minutes. Cut and serve.

Hugs!
















