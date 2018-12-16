Kirsten’s Kitchen: Christmas truffles for all

Truffles are little balls of melt in your mouth deliciousness that seem to be mysteriously difficult to make, right? Wrong!

These are dead easy, five ingredients (including salt!) and are totally acceptable for all your friends and loved ones with special diets (vegan, gluten free).

And did I happen to mention how delicious they are? Screaming delicious, you-can’t-stop-eating-them-delicious, slap-your-mama-because-she-never-made-these-for-you delicious.

Yes, really. They are that good. Don’t take my word for it, go make some. I’ll wait right here, patiently being self-satisfied because I am that sure.

Truffles

From Minimalist Baker; makes 14-16

1 1/4 cup dark chocolate (I used semi-sweet chips)

4 tablespoons well combined coconut milk

pinch or two of salt to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla

cocoa powder for dusting (or powdered sugar if you want a snow-like effect)

In a double boiler, heat the coconut milk and when it is pretty warm, stir in the chocolate, stirring until it all melts. You want it all fully combined.

Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and salt to taste (and more vanilla if you roll that way) and place the bowl in the freezer for at least three hours.

Remove from freezer and scoop out with a tablespoon and roll quickly into a ball like shape – if you try to be too precise in your ball shape, it will melt. Now is not the time for precision, go for quirky roundish shapes!

Roll the balls in cocoa powder and return to the freezer, covered. You can serve directly from the freezer since there is so much fat in the coconut milk that it doesn't freeze solid, just enough to keep its form. Serving with red wine is of course optional but an amazing pairing!

Hugs!













