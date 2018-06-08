KHSU June pledge drive postponed

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Operators won't be sitting by at (707) 826-4805 any time soon, because the regularly scheduled June pledge drive for Humboldt State University radio station KHSU 90.5 FM has been postponed to a date uncertain.

The delay is apparently due to the controversy and upheaval set off by the recent firing of longtime Program and Operations Director Katie Whiteside.

"The administration feels that this is a very painful time for everyone," said KHSU General Manager Peter Fretwell. "The pledge drive is usually a celebration, and it's just inappropriate at this time."

Following Whiteside's termination, some station underwriters have withdrawn their support, while some individual donors have stated that their pledges will be minimal or halted altogether.













