Jeep gets jacked and a high-speed chase ensues, ending in a rollover

EUREKA/TRINIDAD – A man was hospitalized last night, Jan. 10 after he allegedly car jacked a Jeep in Eureka, led officers on a high-speed chase and then rolled the vehicle several times on Patrick’s Point Drive near Trinidad.

Eureka Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue in Eureka at 9:42 p.m. for a reported carjacking.

Officers contacted the victim, who explained that he had met two males al a local bar and gave them a ride to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue. When they arrived, the two men allegedly assaulted the victim with a Taser-style flashlight and possibly brass knuckles. The men pulled the victim from the car and drove off in the vehicle headed northbound on Harrison Avenue.

A short time later, officers located the stolen vehicle driving near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Hoover Street. A traffic stop was attempted near West and Tydd streets, however the vehicle fled and a short pursuit followed.

Once the vehicle reached U.S. Highway 101, it accelerated to speeds in excess of 90 mph and also began weaving in and out of vehicle traffic. Due to the speeds, unsafe driving, and threat to the other vehicles on the roadway, the pursuit was terminated.

Minutes later, the California Highway Patrol located the vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 101 and began pursuing it. When the pursuit reached the area of Patrick’s Point, the vehicle crashed.

The vehicle was found to be occupied by only one suspect and he had sustained significant injuries. The suspect was transported to Mad River Hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained in the collision. His identity has not yet been confirmed. The second suspect in the carjacking is still at large and his identity remains unknown.

The victim was treated and released for moderate injuries sustained during the commission of the crime.

According to Eureka Police, this is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available. Once the identity of the suspect in custody is confirmed, it will be released.































