‘Jane Doe’ seeks community support

Game Over

HUMBOLDT – It has been an incredible, eye-opening, creative first year for Jane Doe In Wonderland, a play that educates youth and the community about domestic sex trafficking happening in Humboldt County.

In October 2015, Jane Doe was just an idea Elle Snow, survivor and founder of Game Over, brought to the table during her first meeting with Dell'Arte's Erin Johnston, Kate Tobie and Grace Booth. In November, the three actor-creators sat down with Snow for a four-hour training on sex trafficking in Humboldt County. The information and storytelling shared that afternoon spurred a passionate month of writing the first draft of Jane Doe, which led to a staged reading in March 2016 with a cast of actors from Dell’Arte, Humboldt State and the community. Over the summer, Game Over hosted a fundraiser at the Arcata Playhouse and recorded the first cut for a radio play version of Jane Doe.

In addition, Game Over became a nonprofit, receiving 501(c)3 status, a huge step for the organization, which now has expanded its vision of education from local trainings for law enforcement, social workers and foster parents to trainings and education through the arts.

Since September, the group of four woman has organized an upcoming tour of Jane Doe in March/April 2017 to Humboldt high schools and community venues. The full production of Jane Doe will reach a wider audience, and continue this galvanizing and vital conversation. Half of this tour has already been booked with nine shows secured thus far, including public performances at Ferndale Repertory Theatre March 29, Dell’Arte International March 31 and North Coast Repertory Theatre April 3 to 5.

In October, the group met with Spare Change Teen Theatre Troupe, and held two workshops, working with this inspiring group to develop their theater work and also receiving feedback. Spare Change, overseen by Planned Parenthood NorCal, has officially endorsed Jane Doe to schools, which has been enormously helpful since this material can be so sensitive and triggering.

Jane Doe has received grants from the Humboldt Area Foundation’s Sylvia Garvie Memorial Fund; the Tom and Stephanie Perrett Foundation; and a matching grant of $5,000 from the James and Eva Tobie Foundation. There remain $20,000 to raise for touring and production costs. A crowdsourcing platform (generosity.com/education-fundraising/anti-sex-trafficking-play-jane-doe-in-wonderland--2/x/15576079) has been set up to make the matching grant happen – each dollar contributed will be doubled! Checks can be made out to Game Over and sent to 326 I St., Ste. 147, Eureka, CA, 95501 (please specify that they are for Jane Doe for a tax deductible donation).

There is also a need for housing for actors, many of whom will be traveling from all around the country to join this production – if you have an extra room and would be willing to share your home with a visiting artist, email janedoeinwonderlandplay@gmail.com. Other in-kind donations are welcome as well – if you have an idea of how you can help, please get in touch!

It has been an incredible process to see the community rise to meet us; many people have already donated time and resources to make this tour happen and we have been honored by the support and belief in this project from the community.

To read more about the play, visit madriverunion.com/brave-new-play-addresses-sex-trafficking-in-humboldt-county/ and facebook.com/janedoeinwonderland/.







