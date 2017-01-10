Interesting public meetings this week

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD CITY COUNCIL The Trinidad City Council has canceled its meeting that was scheduled for today, Jan. 11. The next council meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. The council meets at Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St.

ARCATA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMITTEE The Arcata Parks and Recreation Committee will discuss recreation fees when its meets today, Jan. 11 starting at 6 p.m. in the Arcata Council Chambers, 736 F St. The committee will also get an update on a proposal to build a futsal court near the Arcata Community Center and a proposal to upgrade Greenview Park.

ARCATA FOREST MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE The Arcata Forest Management Committee will discuss a carbon transaction report when it meets Thursday, Jan. 12 starting at 7 a.m. in the Arcata Council Chambers, 736 F St. The committee will also schedule a post-harvest inspection field trip and hear various reports.

HISTORIC LANDMARKS COMMITTEE Arcata’s Historic Landmarks Committee will get a tour of the Humboldt Room at the Humboldt State University Library when it meets there on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. A special collections librarian will give the committee an introduction to the Humboldt Room and its resources. The committee will then begin researching historical documents pertaining to the Old Arcata Road area through Bayside as well as the interior “park” portion of the Arcata Plaza.















