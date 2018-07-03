Independence Day 2018 events, an incomplete list

Mad River Union

ARCATA/EUREKA – Both Arcata and Eureka will celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday, July 4 with downtown festivals.

4th of July Jubilee

The Arcata Chamber of Commerce presents the 4th of July Jubilee from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Arcata Plaza.

The event includes live music with Midazwail, Madi Simmons & Friends, Gatehouse Well, Samba de Alegria and West African Dance & Drum.

Some of the scheduled events include a Bubbles Parade at 10 a.m., Humboldt Crabs Autographs at 11 a.m., Humboldt Aerial Collective shows at 11:30a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Humboldt Jiu Jitsu demos throughout the day, and breakdancing with the Humboldt Rockers at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Ninth and H streets. There will be a Kids Zone, a mobile skate park and a variety of beer and food.

Also in Arcata



The Arcata Veterans Memorial Building, 1425 J St., is hosting a barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $10.

July 4 is Red, White and Blue Day at the Arcata Ball Park.

4th of July Festival

Across the bay in the Victorian Seaport of Eureka, Eureka Main Street presents the 4th of July Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event spans five blocks in Old Town Eureka along Second Street. There will be booths featuring a wide variety of foods, crafts, commercial items, art and non-profits giving information about their causes and services.

The event includes a display of classic cars and electric vehicles. There will be kids activities, fire trucks, horse and carriage rides, and speeder car rides on the tracks at First and E streets. The Madaket will offer bay cruises

No dogs, smoking or fireworks are allowed.

Fireworks show

The annual fireworks show over Humboldt Bay begins at 10 p.m. The show can be viewed along the waterfront in Old Town or from Woodley Island, or from the bay itself if you have a boat.

The show is typically a grand affair that builds momentum and reaches a crescendo of pops and explosions as the sky becomes a riot of red, gold and blue patterns and clouds of smoke.

Sometimes, though, the fog rolls in, which is not unusual, in which case the colors are muted, as if you’re watching them through gauze. Either way, it’s good fun.

More online

More Independence Day events may be found on the online Information Superhighway, particularly a popular website known as "The Facebook."













