If you need an excuse to visit the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, here it is

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The City of Arcata Environmental Services Department invites the community to celebrate World Wetlands Day at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, and World Wetlands Day is an annual event that helps raise global awareness about the vital role wetlands play for people and our planet.

Wetlands, like those surrounding Humboldt Bay, help protect and improve water quality, provide habitat for fish and wildlife, act as a storm buffer, control incoming flood waters and provide fantastic recreational opportunities.

The Environmental Services Department has a few suggestions on how community members can celebrate our local wetlands on Saturday, Feb. 2.

• Join community volunteers for a Volunteer Work Day at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary to help keep our wetlands clean. Participants will be removing invasive plants and picking up garbage left behind from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to attend. Tools, gloves, and lunch will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring water and to wear work boots. Volunteers are asked to meet at the parking lot located at 569 South G St.at 9 a.m.

• Attend a free guided walk of the Wildlife Sanctuary led by Friends of the Arcata Marsh President Elliott Dabill. No reservations are necessary, those who wish to join the walk are asked to meet at the Interpretive Center at 2 p.m.

• Stop by the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center at any time during normal business hours to participate in the Arcata Marsh Madness Quest. The quest is a scavenger hunt with clues that lead participants throughout the Wildlife Sanctuary. At the end of the quest, the hunt will lead back to Interpretive Center where participants will need to answer a question in order to receive an official patch.

For more information, visit cityofarcata.org or call the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center at (707) 826-2359.









































































