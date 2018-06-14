Humboldt State holding town hall meeting on The Village

Humboldt State University press release

On Monday, June 18, Humboldt State University will host a town hall meeting to answer questions about the University’s plan to operate the proposed Village Housing facility.

The meeting will be in the Great Hall (College Creek complex) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Community members are invited to attend, and parking will be free for guests. To access parking, turn south from Harpst onto Rossow streets and park in lot G12 (there will be designated reserved parking spaces).

In attendance will be Doug Dawes (HSU Vice President for Administration and Finance), Stephen St. Onge (HSU Director of Housing and Residence Life), Todd Larsen (HSU Associate Director for Business Operations), Chant’e Catt (HSU Student Housing Advocate), and David Moon (Project Developer).

The agenda includes a brief presentation on the operational plan for the Village project by HSU staff and a question and answer period.
















