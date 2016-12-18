HSU Women’s Basketball Falls To Wolves 69-60

HSU Sports

ARCATA – Seeking a non-conference win in its last game before the winter vacation, Humboldt State women’s basketball hosted Western Oregon Saturday at Lumberjack Arena. Unfortunately, the Lumberjacks were not able to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit and dropped a 69-60 decision to the Wolves.

“We had numerous errors on the defensive end,” said Head Coach Michelle Bento-Jackson. “Until we execute the way we are supposed to, we are going to struggle. We’ve dug ourselves a hole in quite a few games, and we have things that we have to change.”

Humboldt State (2-9) shot 39 percent from outside the arc (10-26) and recorded 10 assists on the evening. Western Oregon (5-4) grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and scored 28 points in the paint en route to victory.

Humboldt State got out to a quick start and held a 9-6 lead at the first quarter media timeout. When play resumed, the Wolves clawed their way back and held an 18-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Tyra Turner led the Jacks with four points in the opening 10 minutes.

Western Oregon outscored the Green and Gold 21-13 in the second quarter thanks to 11 points from Shelby Snook. Despite Catharine Rees adding nine points of her own, the Lumberjacks entered the intermission trailing 39-28.









Rees led the Jacks with 12 first half points while Mikaela Shannon added five. Turner chipped in with four points, five assists and six rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

In the third quarter, the Wolves extended their lead to 12 at the media time out and led by as many as 19 with 22 seconds remaining in the period. Another 3-pointer by Rees with only four seconds remaining in the quarter cut the Western Oregon advantage to 59-43.

During the final quarter, the Lumberjacks began to chip away at the Wolves’ lead. A 3-pointer by Allison Zalin with 2:07 remaining cut the Western Oregon advantage to nine points, but neither team could score any more points before time ran out.

Rees was the Jacks’ top scorer and finished with 20 points while Madeline Hatch added nine. Turner led the Green and Gold rebounding efforts with seven and dished out six assists.

Western Oregon’s Snook led all scorers with 23 points while Sydney Azorr and Kaylie Boschma each added 13. Snook also led both teams with a game-high nine rebounds.

Humboldt State returns to conference action when it takes on Cal State East Bay on Friday, Dec. 30. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.







