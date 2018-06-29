HSU to demolish Trinity Hospital – EIR scoping meeting set

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Buried several clicks down on the Humboldt State University website is an announcement for a community information meeting on the old Trinity Hospital, also known as the Trinity Annex.

The university wishes to demolish the old hospital and create a surface parking lot with about 13,000 square feet of greenspace along the west and south sides of the parking lot, and build a bus shelter, benches, bicycle parking, and a bike repair station.

A community information meeting will be held at the D Street Neighborhood Center on Wednesday, July 11 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to explain the project and collect comments.

The university-owned block has been in disuse since 2008, when Schatz Energy Research Lab moved to its present location. According to a Notice of Preparation of Draft EIR (below), the legacy buildings at the Trinity site are deteriorating and posing public safety hazards.

The EIR meeting notice appears below. read the Trinity Annex Project Initial Study here.

Project Site

The project site consists of the 1.44‐acre block between B and C Streets and 13th and 14th Streets in the southernmost portion of the HSU campus in Arcata, California. The Assessor’s Parcel Number is 021‐061‐ 001 and the site address is 1350 C Street, Arcata, California 95521. The project site currently includes a complex of interconnected buildings known as the Trinity Annex, three parking areas for HSU permit parking, and landscaping. Figure 1 shows an aerial image of the project site.

Background

The Trinity Annex complex was originally constructed between 1944 and 1956 for use as a hospital. The site was purchased by the HSU Auxiliary in the 1969‐1970 fiscal year and was used by HSU for office and laboratory space until 2008. The complex is no longer in active use, but a portion of the east wing continues to be used for storage. Many of the structures are in a rundown state with collapsed ceilings and deteriorating insulation and wall structures. The building also contains asbestos in exposed insulation and lead paint on the building’s exterior that is chipping away. Although the building is locked up and not open to public use, the life safety hazards associated with the building pose a public risk as the building has been known to attract transients. The three parking areas on the project site are in active use and provide permit parking to campus users.

Project Description

The project would involve the demolition of the existing Trinity Annex and conversion of the site into a surface parking lot with approximately 13,000 square feet of greenspace space located along the west and south sides of the parking lot. A bus shelter, benches, bicycle parking, and a bike repair station would also be constructed on the project site, along 14th Street. Figure 2 provides a schematic drawing of the project concept. The project would involve alteration of the public right‐of‐way to provide two bus berths along 14th Street, where a bus stop presently exists, two bus parking berths along B Street, and approximately 83 vehicle spaces for HSU permit parking. Vehicle access to the site would be provided via a driveway on 13th Street. In addition, the project would include an amendment to the HSU 2004 Master Plan (adopted in 2004) to allow development of the site as a parking lot, rather than a playfield, as is currently designated in the 2004 Master Plan.

Potential Environmental Effects

An Initial Study was prepared for the project and found that the project would have no impact, a less than significant impact, or a less than significant impact with mitigation incorporated for all resources areas evaluated under CEQA except for Aesthetics and Cultural Resources. The Draft EIR will further evaluate the eligibility of the Trinity Annex complex as a historical resource and assess whether removal of the Trinity Annex would degrade the visual character of the project site. The Draft EIR will propose mitigation to avoid and/or reduce impacts deemed potentially significant, identify reasonable alternatives, and compare the environmental impacts of the alternatives to the impacts of the proposed project. The Draft EIR will also discuss the cumulative impacts of the proposed project in combination with other closely related past, present, and reasonably foreseeable probable future projects in the area (14 CCR 15130). Comments provided in response to the NOP and during the ensuing analyses may identify additional environmental resources to be evaluated















