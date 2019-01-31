HSU restarting Nursing program, is searching for director

HSU Searching for Director of New Nursing Program

Humboldt State University has begun a national search for a director to lead an RN-to-BSN nursing program, which could enroll its first students as soon as Fall 2020.

The director is a faculty position, with broad responsibility for overseeing continued development of the program, raising the necessary private funding, working with partners in the community, recruiting faculty, and launching the program. A master’s degree is required and preference will be given to those who have earned a doctorate or equivalent in Nursing or related field.

Position description and how to apply (pdf)

The new program is designed to allow registered nurses who already have an associate’s degree to complete their bachelor’s degree in nursing locally. The program’s focus is on particular needs of the North Coast: preparing nurse leaders who understand health disparities, rural needs, and cultural humility, and who can advocate for the physical and psychosocial health of the region’s communities.

In developing the program, HSU has been working closely with College of the Redwoods as well as local healthcare leaders, who say it is one of their top priorities. The hope is that it will help address a local nursing shortage while also enhancing the quality of local healthcare.

The program will be housed within HSU’s Department of Kinesiology and Recreation Administration.

An initial priority of the new director will be assisting efforts to raise private funds. The nursing program will be dependent on significant financial support, and HSU is currently seeking charitable commitments to create a $10 million endowment.















