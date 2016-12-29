Hit & run murder suspect admitted drinking

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA – The McKinleyville murder suspect accused of killing a Mack Town teenager in a hit-and-run collision near Mill Creek Marketplace Dec. 14 confessed at the scene that he had been drinking.

James Arthur Merrick II, 47, who has a prior DUI record and is a registered out-of-state sex offender, “voluntarily admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the evening,” according to notes taken at the scene by a California Highway Patrol officer and incorporated in the case file.

Merrick’s blood alcohol levels registered .166 percent and .159 percent; the legal limit is 0.08 percent. He admitted he was alone in his 2000 Dodge Ram 1500, which struck and killed 16-year-old Tessa Gingerich, also of McKinleyville, a student at Pacific Coast High School.

CHP said Gingerich died at Mad River Community Hospital shortly after she was hit at about 8:07 p.m. Dec. 14.

Merrick pleaded not guilty last week to four counts: murder; driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense; DUI with more than 0.08 percent alcohol causing injury; hit and run driving resulting in the death of, or serious injury to, another person.

Merrick’s $1 million bail was withheld by Judge Marilyn B. Miles because of his prior DUI and violation of probation for “reckless driving involving alcohol.” He is in Humboldt County jail pending a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3 at 9:45 p.m. His lawyer is attorney David Lee in the Office of Conflict Counsel, who delivered Merrick’s not guilty pleas.

According to CHP, Gingerich was walking northbound on the east shoulder of Central Avenue, north of Anna Sparks Way. Merrick was turning his 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 from eastbound Anna Sparks Way onto northbound Central Avenue. He allegedly allowed the truck, which weighs in at some 4,100 to 5,200 pounds, “to drift off the roadway and onto the shoulder after turning onto Central Avenue.”

After striking the teenager, the truck continued eastbound on the shoulder until it ran into a light pole, CHP said.

“Witnesses on scene stated that Merrick attempted to back his truck away from the area of impact, moving five to 10 feet from the impact,” according to the CHP arrest record. “Merrick had to be physically removed from [the] truck by witnesses to keep him from fleeing the scene.”

The fatal McKinleyville hit-and-run resembles the deaths of two teenage girls last July in Fortuna. Marci Kitchen, 39, of Fortuna is free on $750,000 bail after pleading not guilty on multiple counts to colliding with her daughter Kiya and close friend Faith Lorraine Tsarnas as they skateboarded together on Fortuna’s outskirts after dark on July 12.

Like Merrick, Kitchen is accused of drunken driving but is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, not murder, among other charges. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.















