High-risk Arcata traffic stop yields firearms, four arrests

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

FOUR ARRESTED AND TWO GUNS SEIZED AFTER PURSUIT

On Wednesday, Jan. 31 at approximately 4:05 a.m., an officer with the Arcata Police Department was on patrol in the 500 block of 14th Street and attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation.

The vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a short pursuit through the city. The vehicle finally stopped near 14th and F streets, where officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The occupants of the vehicle were detained without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officer located a sawed off shotgun and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Triston Crossland (age 34) of Fields Landing:

Evading a Police officer : Reckless Driving

Ryan Landowski (age 34) of Eureka:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession prohibited as an express condition of probation

Carrying a loaded firearm in public

Possession of a Short Barreled Shotgun

Parole Violation Madelyn Flores (age 31) of Boise, Idaho:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession prohibited as an expressed condition of probation

carrying a loaded firearm in public

Possession of a short-barreled shotgun

Probation violation

Aaron Stanley (age 26) of Fortuna:

PRCS hold

Note: APD released photos of three of the four arrestees, but didn't supply names for the photos. We've asked for the fourth suspect's picture, and that the photos be labeled with names. If the department responds, we'll add the suspects' photos here. – Ed.















