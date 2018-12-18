Help Ranger Troy find Mr. Blotchy, the alleged aspiring car burglar

Redwood National and State Parks

ORICK – Park Rangers with Redwood National and State Parks are once again asking for the public’s assistance in fighting crime by helping identify a male car burglary suspect.

In early November, visitors parked their vehicle on the Newton B. Drury Parkway in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park while they were exploring park trails.

As the vehicle owners returned from their hike, they observed a suspicious adult male looking into their vehicle. Moments later, they saw him attempt to break in the passenger side window of their vehicle.

They immediately confronted the would-be burglar. He ran to a nearby silver Dodge pickup and fled north on the parkway.

Luckily, the owners had a running dash camera in the vehicle during the incident, and when the suspect walked in front of the camera, his face was captured.

Redwood National and State Parks rangers ask that anyone with information on the male suspect and his vehicle call Ranger Troy at (707) 465-7751.

Recent public assistance in identifying suspects has helped locate and apprehend criminals damaging park resources and preying on visitors.

Reducing crime not only improves the experience of people visiting our parks from around the world, but also makes our communities safer for us all.

