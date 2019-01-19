Help Arcata document the upcoming King Tide

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The City of Arcata is seeking community assistance with documenting water levels on the Arcata Bay and in local creeks and streams during the upcoming King Tide events taking place on Sunday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 21.

City staff is especially interested in documenting 15 locations at the Janes Creek runoff, the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary and the Humboldt Bay Trail South.

A “King Tide Guide” showing each location is currently available on the city’s website. During the upcoming tidal events, these locations will be marked with stakes, so they can be easily identified. Large nails with colored tufts will be available at the stake locations for the public to place in the ground to mark tide levels.

Community photographs of the tidal events can be uploaded to the city’s King Tide Community Observation GIS Story Map. This map shows sea level rise impacts by providing a visual record of King Tide events from year to year, and are used by city staff in preparing for seal level rise responses.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, King Tides are projected to reach 8.65 feet at 11:09 a.m. and on Monday, Jan. 21 they are expected to reach 8.73 feet at 11:59 p.m. at the Arcata Wharf Boat Launch, though peak times and tide levels will vary slightly at each location. Community members documenting the tides are encouraged to arrive early and pay close attention to the crest of the tide.

In addition to being available on the city’s website, the “King Tide Guide” location map, information on how to upload community photos and additional nails for marking tide levels are all available at the Community Development Department, located at 736 F St. in Arcata, until Friday, Jan. 18 and at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center through Saturday, Jan. 19. For information, visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-5955.





























































