Hash lab explodes in McKinleyville

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

MCKINLEYVILLE –On Monday, December 26, 2016 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriffs along with Arcata Fire responded to a triplex residence on the 1800 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville for a report of an explosion. Upon arrival deputies received information that a 24 year old male was reported to have received severe burns from the explosion and was transported away from the scene by a private party prior to law enforcements arrival. Deputies initiated immediate evacuation procedures of the surrounding buildings. Arcata Fire determined a Butane Honey Oil (BHO) lab was the cause of the explosion. The Humboldt County Drug Enforcement Unit responded and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Law enforcement contacted local hospitals and were unable to locate the 24 year old male burn victim. This case is currently being investigated by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Humboldt County Drug Enforcement Unit.

Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

Mike Downey