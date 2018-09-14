Fundraising memorial for David “Gypsy” Chain Sunday

Geraldine Goldberg

Special to the Union

EUREKA – Forest activists, community members, musicians and artists will gather at the Historic Eagle House in Old Town, Eureka on Sunday, Sept. 16 for a 20th Anniversary Memorial for David “Gypsy” Chain.

The event is a fundraiser for a scholarship in memory of the young man who lost his life on Sept. 17, 1998 while trying to prevent illegal logging near Grizzly Creek in the Van Duzen River watershed. Administered by the Humboldt Area Foundation, the annual scholarship will benefit local high school seniors or students at Humboldt State University or College of the Redwoods who have demonstrated commitment to issues of forest ecology through volunteer and/or academic projects.

The line-up for the Sept. 16 gala includes activists Julia Butterfly Hill, Darryl Cherny, Tim Metz, Greg King and others. Theatre artists David Simpson and Jane Lapiner will entertain, along with storyteller Paul Woodland.

Musical performers include Berel Alexander and Kira Weiss, Francine Allen, Joanne Rand and Rob Diggins. Poet Jerry Martien and author Joan Dunning will offer reflections.

Now part of the Inn at Second and C streets, the newly-remodeled ballroom will display fine art and craft for a silent auction with works by Dona Blakely, Cat McAdams, Christina Anastasia, Alan Samuel, Joan Dunning, Patricia Sennott, Kathy O'Leary, Betsy Roberts, Sara Starr, Iris Schenke, Laci Dane and more.

Members of David “Gypsy” Chain’s family and friends will travel from Texas to take part.

The event will also feature memorial tributes to Freeman House, author of the award winning Totem Salmon.

Local supporting organizations include EPIC, Trees Foundation, Friends of the Van Duzen River, Northcoast Environmental Center, Salmonid Restoration Federation, Humboldt Baykeeper and Sanctuary Forest.

Tickets are $25 per person, students are free of charge. Refreshments will be served and guests can enjoy a no-host bar in the vintage lounge. Doors open at 7 p.m. for art viewing, with artists’ talks at 7:30 and the main program at 8 p.m.













