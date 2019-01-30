Forum set on HSU President Rossbacher’s successor

Humboldt State University

HUMBOLDT STATE – The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of Humboldt State University (HSU) to succeed Dr. Lisa Rossbacher, who is retiring in June 2019.

The first meeting of the Trustees' Committee for the Selection of the President will be held in an open forum on Monday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Kate Buchanan Room in the University Center Building on the HSU campus. The open meeting will be followed by a closed meeting.

Community members may park at the D Street Neighborhood Center at 1301 D Street, in the north parking lot only, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided to and from the Kate Buchanan Room in the University Center Building. For more information, please call (707) 826-3311.

The open forum will be web-streamed live (and web-archived) on the President Search webpage, where individuals may also provide their input.

CSU Trustee Peter J. Taylor will chair the committee. The other trustee members include Jane Carney, Emily Hinton and John Nilon as well as Trustee Chairman Adam Day and CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White.

Board policy requires the chair of the CSU trustees to appoint an Advisory Committee to the Trustees' Committee. The Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as a member of a campus advisory board, all of whom are selected by the campus' constituency groups.

Also on the Advisory Committee is an administrator from the campus, and a president of another CSU campus – both selected by the chancellor. Both committees function as one unified group.

Members of the Advisory Committee for the Selection of the President include:

• HSU faculty members Renée M. Byrd, Ph.D., assistant professor, Sociology, and Jim Graham, Ph.D., associate professor, Environmental Science and Management

• Stephanie Burkhalter, Ph.D., chair, HSU University Senate

• Amanda Staack, student support coordinator, Indian Natural Resources, Science and Engineering Program (INRSEP) and Diversity in STEM (staff representative)

• Yadira Cruz (student representative)

• Manolo Platin Morales, president, CSU Alumni Council (alumni representative)

• Alisa Judge, chair, HSU Advancement Foundation Board (campus advisory board representative)

• Cheryl L. Johnson, Psy.D., executive director, HSU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

• Community representatives Buster Attebery, chairman, Karuk Tribe and Joellen Clark-Peterson, executive director, Arcata Chamber of Commerce

• Leroy M. Morishita, Ed.D., president of California State University, East Bay

The purpose of the meeting in an open forum is to review the role of the committee, explain the search process and confidentiality, and receive input from the campus community and public regarding preferred attributes of the next president.

