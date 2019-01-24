Forum on Rossbacher’s replacement set for Feb. 4

THE POST-LISA SCENARIO The California State University Board of Trustees and the Chancellor’s Office is beginning the search for Humboldt State University’s new president to succeed President Lisa A. Rossbacher, who announced she will retire at the end of the 2018-19 academic year. An Open Forum will be held Monday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Kate Buchanan Room on the HSU campus. This event is open to students, staff, faculty and community members. It will provide an opportunity for interacting with the search committee, which includes CSU Chancellor Timothy White, four CSU trustees, a CSU president and a campus advisory committee. The purpose of the meeting is to review the role of the committee, explain the search process and confidentiality, discuss preferred attributes of the next president, and receive comments and input from the public and campus community.















