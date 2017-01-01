Forest’s plucky pygmy pony bucks its way into our hearts with its tiny hooves, attacks random passersby

Wednesday, December 7 12:34 p.m. A loud argument broke out between a man and woman at a Valley West restaurant.

1:57 p.m. A shaven-headed man peered into vehicles, climbed in bushes and swung sticks and a bike lock at passing traffic outside a Valley West preschool.

6:40 p.m. Possibly the worst place in all Arcata to leave a car full of fungible treasure would be the 14th Street Redwood Park parking lot. And yet the former owner of a green backpack containing a laptop computer and cell phone, plus a gray duffel bag with ski gear, not to mention a passenger side window, did just that.

• Thursday, December 8 6:30 a.m. A woman in a possible dress tried to steal whatever she could from a Heindon Road restaurant, including the tip jar. She was advised not to trespass.

10:21 a.m. A former video rental business at Seventh and F streets has become an encampment area, and someone stepped in poo there.

2:02 a.m. Three people were reported trimming large amounts of ferns in the Arcata Community Forest, bagging their clippings and loading them into a blue van with a beige streak. The fern brigands were described as an older man with black and gray hair, a young woman with brown hair and a small girl evidently being trained in fern-snatching practices.

5:09 p.m. A woman was reportedly being verbally and financially abused by her son.

8:25 p.m. A guy tracked down his stolen car on South G Street.

• Friday, December 9 2:20 a.m. A woman said she had a dream that told her to call the police about her neighbor.

6:36 a.m. Three armed suspects reportedly robbed a man at a Valley West motel, and were headed to Sacramento in a white Pontiac. Police made at least one arrest.

8:38 a.m. A sub-genius in an old green Jeep near-missed pedestrians in the crosswalk out front of an Old Arcata Road school.

3:20 p.m. Twelve protesters occupied a Plaza bank lobby for a time.

4:33 p.m. Someone left a refrigerator at an old friend’s Eye Street house, but when he went to pick it up, the friend wouldn’t relinquish the icebox.

4:43.m. When a motorist on Spear Avenue declined to give a man in a teal shirt and black boxer shorts a ride, he commenced masturbating.

5:30 p.m. A man sat soaking wet in a wheelchair under a tree at a Fourth Street market. Police went to check on him, but he was gone.

6:28 p.m. After a traffic collision, the crasher left a note with a fake phone number. Which didn’t help them elude justice, since they live in the same apartment building as the crashee.

• Saturday, December 10 4:24 a.m. Camping gear and work files left in a vehicle on 12th Street were stolen. This followed a neighbor’s vehicle being robbed three weeks previous.

7:25 p.m. A black Chevy Tahoe with paper dealer plates left a Valley West gas station with a woman passenger holding a baby in her lap.

• Sunday, December 11 12:59 p.m. A woman with dyed red hair, a black jacket with pink lining, blue jeans and boots with pink bottoms stole a bottle of doggie shampoo from a Uniontown pet store.

• Monday, December 12 8:58 a.m. A woman in a sleeping bag at the entrance to a Uniontown financial institution screamed at a patron, preventing entry.

10:22 a.m. “Respond to the short metal pole close to the café,” read the dispatcher log. “Unknown subject placed a needle inside of the pole.”

10:46 a.m. A man in camouflage pants and blue sweater wandered the grounds of a Union Street apartment complex, asking about probation officers and helicopters. He then went inside the apartment of someone who wasn’t home.

10:59 a.m. The aggressive emails being sent a business owner were getting progressively worse.

12:39 p.m. A man at the rear of an Alliance Road apartment complex wore a black and red checkered shirt as he jumped up and down for a half hour, screaming, “WHY ARE YOU SO ANGRY?”

10:13 p.m. A heavy-set man with a goatee and glasses removed a purse from the bar at an I Street tavern, subtracted the cash, and put it back.

10:34 p.m. Refusing to leave, yelling. Left.

10:38 p.m. Refusing to leave, wearing a cowboy hat. Left.

10:48 p.m. Refusing to leave, wearing red shorts. Left.

• Tuesday, December 13 11:01 a.m. A surly scammer went door to door with a clipboard on Iverson Avenue, aggressively demanding to see residents’ utility bills.

3:56 p.m. As one man and his dogs set up a camp next to the transit center, another guy joined in the spirit of petty lawlessness and cracked open a brew. Both were shunted away.

4:09 p.m. Resplendent in an elegant Oakland Raiders jacket and saggy pants, one suave gent took a debonair whiz on someone’s car out front of a Plaza hotel.

• Wednesday, December 14 5:32 a.m. A distinctively customized white 1992 Honda Accord was stolen from J Street within the past three hours, having been left unlocked with a spare key in the center console. Missing paint on the hood, the vintage vehicle bore a “FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, WAR IS PEACE” bumper sticker.

9:35 a.m. Car campers on Fifth Street festooned the surrounding area with garbage and used hypodermic needles.

1:12 p.m. A man clad all in black sauntered down a Valley West breezeway, striking objects with a large metal pipe consistent with some unknown life mission.

1:36 p.m. Someone left a rolling suitcase unattended in front of a Plaza hotel, and away it rolled.

2:39 p.m. A tattoo-faced man apparently had urgent need of Christmas decorations, which he stopped and collected from a Valley West resident’s front yard.

7:26 p.m. When a 12th Street resident asked a woman in black and white tights not to set up a campsite in her front yard, the camper became agitated and trudged away southbound.

• Thursday, December 15 4:09 a.m. A roommate who was served an eviction notice solved the problem by locking herself in her room.

10:10 a.m. Someone cut the locks on a Janes Rad motel’s dumpster and filled it with garbage, with more trash gifted at surrounding locations.

1:39 p.m. Tiny Little, the Arcata Community Forest’s plucky pygmy pony, was again spotted, this time “bucking at passersby” with its small-tiny hooves as it trotted up Trail 8 near the power lines.

4:23 p.m. Another sports fan, identified as such by his jaunty “Dallas Cowboys” hat, banged in an H Street business’s window and, lacking tiny hooves, resorted to arguing with passersby.

4:52 p.m. A red-haired man with his wife and child walked out of a Plaza restaurant-tavern without paying for their meal.

7:22 p.m. A scammer phoned a Q Street resident with news that he had won mega-millions of dollars.















