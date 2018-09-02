Flowers, Gardens, Ocean and Earth in Westhaven

Paul Rickard

Special to the Union

WESTHAVEN – Drawn together in friendship over the decades, the Representational Art League (RAL) is dedicated to the rendering of the beauty found in our everyday life.

Founded in 1987, the RAL has consistently provided the community with shows that represent the unique beauty of our community and landscape.

Members meet once a month to critique work, plan community outreach and to prepare for upcoming shows.

For September, 14 artists will endeavor to share their visions and inspirations at the Westhaven Center for the Arts in a show titled “The Mundane and Magnificent: Flowers, Gardens, Ocean, and Earth.”

Participating artists include: Vicki Barry, Pat Cahill, Michelle Murphy-Ferguson, Susan Strope, Elsie Mendes, Lois Andersen, Steven Lemke, Andrew Daniel, Jody Bryan, Paul Rickard, Dolores Terry, Julia Bednar, Camille Regli, and recently passed Marj Early.

The community is invited to enjoy art and refreshments on Sunday, Sept. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Westhaven Center for the Arts located three miles south of Trinidad at 501 S. Westhaven Dr. in Westhaven.

The show will run from Sept 2 through Oct. 28. Gallery hours at the Westhaven Center for the Arts are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.















