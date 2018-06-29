First Annual Fairy Festival is Saturday

Arcata Main Street



Arcata Main Street introduces The First Annual Fairy Festival on the Arcata Plaza on behalf of Foster Children's Special Court Advocates of Humboldt (CASA).

A magical realm out of the mind and heart of Shoshanna brought to life for one afternoon and evening only on Saturday, June 30 from 3 to 10 p.m.

In this land of enchantment you will experience the elements (Earth, Air, Fire & Water) and the elemental beings that inhabit them, brought into being by live actors. Young pixies are encouraged to come early for interactive art with many elves and faeries, create charming crafts, battle in the Emerald Empire LARP boffering arena, and display their Fairy Houses. Kathe Lythe will lull us into a wistful dance with live harp, and Good Company will regal us with Celtic melodies.

A Fairy Fanfare led by a 36-foot dragon will wind around the plaza following a costume contest. As the evening turns moon dust, so will begin the Twilight Ball, a costume ball for fit for a goblin king set to enchanted and eerie sounds from Black Magdalene and Stellamara (as seen at the Eclipse Festival), full costumes and ball attire encouraged.

This event is complimentary and part of Arcata Main Street's Summer Event Series in partnership with the City of Arcata.

The streets surrounding the Arcata Plaza will be closed for the duration of the event for safety.

No dogs, coolers, or glass bottles allowed at the festival. Arcatamainstreet.com for more information.

THE FACTS-

About the Fairy Festival:

Saturday, June 3 from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Arcata Plaza

Boffering Arena by Emerald Empire Live Action Role Playing

Live music by Kathe Lythe, Good Company, Black Magdalene & Stellamara

Performances by Ya Habibi Dance Company, Damian Sharpe's Improv Theatre, Circus of the Elements and more!

Proceeds from the event support CASA of Humboldt

No tickets are required

About CASA:

CASA -advocates for foster children, assuring that they are placed in safe, nurturing homes where they will flourish. CASA speaks for children who would otherwise have no voice, giving unconditional love and ensuring that each child receives the services they need to heal.



2356 Myrtle Avenue

Eureka, CA 95501 CASA of Humboldt

Phone: (707) 443-3197

Fax: (707) 443-3243

Email: [email protected]

About Shoshanna:

Shoshanna has lived most of her life in Arcata, dancing and teaching, helping with and producing events and now raising her own family. Offering magical parties for young children and running popular summer dance camps for children over the past ten years she has developed a passion for encouraging creativity and an appreciation of the whimsical that is manifesting in this Fairy Festival. With a wish that all children be able to celebrate magic, she is excited to have this event benefit Humboldt CASA and all the important work they do for local kids.

About Arcata Main Street:

AMS is a non-profit established in 1988 that works to promote Arcata’s identity, economy, and cultural spirit.

Arcata Main Street’s Plaza office is located at 761 8th St., Suite C, down the hall from Libation and Willow.