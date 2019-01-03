Felon arrested on weapons charges in Valley West

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

ONE ARRESTED FOR VEHICLE THEFT AND CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM IN A VEHICLE

VALLEY WEST – On Wednesday, Jan. 2 at about 7:23 p.m. an officer from the Arcata Police Department was on patrol in the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard when his Automated License Plate Reader alerted him that he had just passed a possible stolen vehicle.

The officer confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen and made contact with Shayne Maupin, 26, of Eureka, who was working on the vehicle, and detained him.

During a search of the vehicle officers located a loaded AK-47 rifle with a high capacity magazine concealed inside the vehicle. An additional magazine and other ammunition were also located inside the vehicle. It was determined that Maupin is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Maupin was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for the following violations:

• 10851 VC - Vehicle Theft

• 496(d) PC - possession of a stolen vehicle

• 25850(a) PC - carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle

• 25400(a)(1) PC - concealed firearm in a vehicle

• 29800(a)(1) PC - felon in possession of a firearm

• 30305(a)(1) PC - felon in possession of ammunition

• 32310 PC - possession of a high capacity magazine















