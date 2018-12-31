Eureka Women’s March called off for lack of inclusivity

Eureka Women's March

in Eureka on January 19th. This decision was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march. Humboldt County organizers and supporters of the annual Women's March have decided to not hold a rallyThis decision was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march.

The local organizers are continuing to meet and discuss how to broaden representation in the organizing committee to create an event that represents and supports peoples who live here in Humboldt. Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community. Instead of pushing forward with crucial voices absent, the organizing team will take time for more outreach.

Our goal is that planning will continue and we will be successful in creating an event that will build power and community engagement through connection between women that seek to improve the lives of all in our community.

The group is exploring holding an event in March to celebrate International Women’s Day. Anyone interested in helping organize these events are welcome and encouraged to attend.



The Eureka Women's March organizing committee encourages local supporters to attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Eureka on January 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information, and to get involved, visit the Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/ groups/142918803064495/ or email [email protected].
















