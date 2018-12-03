Emergency shelter opens tonight

Mad River Union

ARCATA/MCKINLEYVILLE – Cold weather and the possibility of rain has prompted the opening of an emergency shelter tonight for the first time this winter.

People without homes who want to get out of the cold tonight need to check in at the Arcata House Annex at 501 Ninth St. in Arcata between 2 and 4 p.m.

Shelter users will be transported to a church at an undisclosed location in either Arcata and McKinleyville. Showers and food will be provided. For more information, call the Arcata House Annex at (707) 633-6236.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low tonight of 39 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers after 10 p.m.


























