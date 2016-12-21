Elizabeth Alves: Good news does exist, even in this grim year

As the days grow shorter and darker, it’s only natural to reflect on the 12 months which have led us here. Nationally, there are grave concerns; many Humboldt residents remain unconvinced that Donald Trump possesses the skills or temperament to be a good president. Luckily, our government is designed to limit the damage any single person can do, even from the White House.

I've been reading the archives of Eleanor Roosevelt’s column, My Day, online, and I was especially struck by one from late October 1936. She had received a piece of Republican campaign literature in the mail, which included a reference to the Gettysburg Address:

“‘That this nation [...] shall not perish from the earth.’ The inference of course, is that there is a possibility that the nation will perish if one of the candidates in the present campaign is elected!

“Now I wish I could convince myself of this fact, it would make it so much more interesting but the most I can feel is that we may have more difficult times if one man is elected than if another man is elected. After all, we have not perished from the earth through many other periods of stress and change.” That’s well said.

The Redwood Curtain is sometimes detrimental to our interests, but in this case, it is a strength. I'm reminded of the state-wide push to consolidate school districts. Humboldt kept a low profile, gave a little here and there and, eventually, state policy moved in a different direction, leaving Humboldt with a handful of proud, tiny independent districts.

When local media outlets select their lists of top stories of the year, those often include a lot of deaths, and it will be even worse than usual this year. Illicit drugs and trafficking drove homicides, alcohol abuse led to coroner’s cases and old-fashioned romantic triangles and domestic violence turned fatal. It’s hard to be cheerful in the face of all the destructive news.

Those who believe in a Supreme Being whose “eye is upon the sparrow” might well wonder if Humboldt has been forsaken in 2016. It’s easy to allow the drumbeat of bad news to take over the rhythm of life. I remind you that good news does exist, even in this grim year.

When government fails to solve a difficult problem, it is often because it insists on trying to do everything for everyone with the same program. That’s not going to happen, and the cities and Humboldt County can learn a lot by watching Betty Chinn. She sees those without homes as people she can help, not as statistics or units to be shuffled on a whiteboard.

Our vibrant local arts scene is another bright spot. No matter how bad things are, people make visual art, create music and tell stories. Their efforts are among the consistent good news featured in local outlets.

Wherever you go, there are people helping their families, friends and neighbors. Those stories are sometimes neglected, but if you search them out, you can't help but be impressed. The outcome of the presidential election can be interpreted to mean that selfishness won, but that doesn't make it true.

Recently a man brought his elderly neighbor to the Emergency Room. He didn't known her especially well, but it was the middle of the night and she needed a ride. Then he waited patiently while she was treated and eventually took her home again.

If you look out for them, there are sure to be ways you can help others. Holding open a door instead of letting it slam in the face of someone using a walker is a small but meaningful act. Nearly every parking lot offers choices between power-walking past someone struggling and performing a random act of kindness.

I find that nothing raises my spirits the way helping others does. In 2017, I will be watching for good local news to share with my readers. As a down payment, I offer the recent community effort to get the Ten Ninety-One out of the Humboldt Bay, where it was in imminent danger of sinking.

The WWII craft had hazardous materials such as asbestos and oily water on board, which would have contaminated the bay. The nonprofit that owns it didn't have the money to deal with the problem, but agencies and private parties worked together to remove the hazards and pull the craft out of the water to a location near the Samoa Cookhouse. Their effort provided a 90-day reprieve to come up with another plan.

That’s an outcome worth celebrating. There may be a dozen problems associated with it, but the important thing is that the bay has been safeguarded from a nasty – and expensive – mess. Thank you to everyone involved.

Elizabeth Alves recommends the My Day columns archived at the George Washington University website. Comments and suggestions are welcome care of the Union or to mysidestreet@gmail.com.







