Eco-funtimes this weekend and beyond

WINTER RARITIES Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on a birding trip to look for “winter rarities” Saturday, Jan. 7. Participants will start in Arcata and end in the Ferndale area, concentrating on looking for rarities that were found on the Arcata and Centerville Christmas Bird Counts while also enjoying the species we expect to see along the way. Most years the group sees around 90-100 species and sometimes even finds its own rarity. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Arcata Marsh G Street parking lot. Bring lunch and dress warmly; expect to end around 4 p.m. Heavy rain cancels. Contact leader Rob Fowler at (707) 839-3493 or migratoriusfwlr@gmail.com.

BIRD THE MARSH Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Jan. 7. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Ralph Bucker in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

WINTER RAPTOR SURVEY Redwood Region Audubon Society sponsors the Loleta/Ferndale Winter Raptor Survey, the 10th consecutive survey in that area. The tentative survey date for this month is Saturday, Jan. 7, weather permitting. If you have not participated before or would like more information, contact Ken Burton at shrikethree@gmail.com.

WILDLIFE REFUGE BIRDING trip Join Redwood Region Audubon Society Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge for a two- to three-hour trip for people wanting to learn the birds of the Humboldt Bay area. It takes a leisurely pace with an emphasis on enjoying the birds! Beginners are more than welcome. Meet at the Refuge Visitor Center at 9 a.m. Call Jude Power or David Fix at (707) 822-3613 for more information.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Elliot Dabill at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

EXPLORE PROTECTED AREAS Learn about protected areas on land and sea with Friends of the Dunes and the Northcoast Environmental Center in celebration of Underwater Parks Day. Naturalist Carol Vander Meer and Marine Protected Area Outreach Coordinator Delia Bense-Kang will lead a guided walk focusing on the benefits of protected areas, both on land and underwater, at the Ma-le’l Dunes Cooperative Management Area Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. Learn about the biodiversity and conservation of our coastal environments, including the Ma-le’l Dunes and the Samoa State Marine Conservation Area located just offshore. Meet at the BLM’s Ma-le’l Dunes South parking area, off of Young Lane in Manila. RSVP by calling Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or emailing info@friendsofthedunes.org with your phone number.

FIVE-MILE DUNES HIKE The North Group Sierra Club invites the public to a five-mile hike in the Ma-le’l Dunes on Humboldt Bay in Manila Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. Carpools by prior arrangement or meet at BLM trailhead off SR 255 and Young Lane. Experience expansive sand dunes, lush coastal forest, tidelands and the beach. Bring water and lunch. Heavy rain cancels. No dogs. (707) 825-3652, nedforsyth48@gmail.com

FISH TALK Explore North Coast and the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center invite the public to a free public lecture featuring Terry Roelofs, emeritus professor of Fisheries Biology at HSU, Monday Jan. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921, Waterfront Dr., Eureka. A self-described fish fanatic, Roelofs has served on the biological review committees of California Trout, Oregon Trout, served for years on the California Citizens Advisory Board on Salmon and Steelhead and served as an expert witness for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and various environmental groups in state and federal courts. Roelofs will talk about fascinating fish facts regarding the lives of this most diverse group of animals with backbones. He will cover why, when the world oceans cover 70 percent of the globe, the inland waters have a far greater number of species, discuss the feeding and reproductive behaviors of fish in general, and likely even tell a few fish stories and explore the broad question of “why people fish.” (707) 616-0016, explorenorthcoast.net

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Leslie Anderson at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds and ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

WATERSHED REHAB Craig Benson presents a free public lecture on “An Overview of Local Watershed Rehabilitation, from Riverine to Estuarine Reaches” Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Benson is the division director and watershed program manager for the Redwood Community Action Agency. He brings 25 years of professional experience in all phases of project planning, permitting, implementation and long-term monitoring. He has worked in 30 California counties on watershed assessment and rehabilitation, erosion and sediment control, riverine and estuarine restoration, riparian improvement, and fisheries enhancement projects. He has degrees in environmental studies and watershed science, a professional certificate in mediation and certifications in bio-engineering and erosion control. Sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. For more information or to guarantee a seat, call (707) 826-2359.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Milt Boyd at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359















