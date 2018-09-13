Eco-Briefs and volunteering opportunities, Sept. 13, 2018

Friends of the Dunes

HUMBOLDT – Help clean up the coast by joining a global movement that was started in Arcata and continues this Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will be combing the beach for plastic and other trash materials in an effort to reduce potential marine debris for Coastal Clean-up Day.

Meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Ln. in Manila, with drinking water and closed toe shoes. Gloves and a small snack will be provided. Reusable containers (buckets, old grocery bags, etc.) for collecting trash are highly encouraged. For more information or to R.S.V.P. a group of more than five, contact [email protected] or call (707) 444-1397.

Storytime in Manila

Join Friends of the Dunes naturalist Ashley Hansen for Nature Story Time at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. Geared for ages 3-6, but fun for everyone, Nature Story Time focuses on local wildlife and is paired with a simple craft project, props, and fun movement activities.

For more information or to reserve a space, please email [email protected] or call (707) 444-1397.

CONSERVATION MEETING Redwood Region Audubon Society holds its monthly Conservation Meeting Thursday, Sept. 13 at noon at Rita’s Margaritas and Mexican Grill, 1111 Fifth St., Eureka. (707) 445-8311.

TRADITIONAL ECOLOGICAL KNOWLEDGE Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Friday, Sept. 14 for a free presentation titled “Traditional Ecological Knowledge Research in Wildlife Conservation” by Dr. Seafha Ramos, research associate and lecturer at Humboldt State University Wildlife Department. Long before European scientists set foot in North America, Indigenous Peoples had been gathering information about their environment for millennia. Only recently has the western scientific community begun to acknowledge the value and legitimacy of this Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK). Dr. Ramos will discuss her work meshing TEK and wildlife conservation, and explore how wildlife biologists can develop culturally sensitive approaches to their research. Dr. Ramos is Yurok (tribal member) and Karuk, and is also a participant in the Yurok Tribe’s Kee Laa-yo-lue-mehl Teacher Candidate program, which is intended to continue the revitalization of the Yurok language as a component of TEK. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Six Rivers Masonic Lodge, 251 Bayside Rd., Arcata. Bring a mug to enjoy shade-grown coffee, and please come fragrance-free.

MARSH WORK DAY On Saturday, Sept. 15, Friends of the Arcata Marsh, the City of Arcata, and Redwood Community Action Agency are cosponsoring a work day at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary. Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., volunteers are sought to join a group that will 1) pick up trash and remove non-native plants from the main marsh area or 2) get rid of invasive cordgrass (Spartina). The City will provide tools, gloves, food and beverages. Dress to get dirty; wear close-toed shoes. (707) 825-2163, [email protected]

MARSH POOP PATROL Humboldt Pet Supply is seeking volunteers to help clean up the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Humboldt Pet Supply and Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) host this monthly event to help reduce our community’s environmental paw print by cleaning up abandoned pet waste and garbage left behind. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. at the South G Street parking lot, located at 569 South G St. near the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided, with marsh clean-up at 10 a.m. This event is open to volunteers of all ages, and participants are encouraged to wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants and boots and to bring water. Clean-up supplies and materials, coffee and snacks will be provided. Volunteers will also be entered in a raffle for prizes courtesy of Humboldt Pet Supply. (707)633-6216

MARSH TOUR Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring a free public field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Sept, 15. Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding! Meet leader Alexa DeJoannis in the parking lot at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Trip ends around 11 a.m.

ON THE WATERFRONT Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring a free public field trip along the Eureka Waterfront on Sunday, Sept. 16. Meet leader Ralph Bucher at 9 a.m. at the foot of W. Del Norte Street, and the group will scope for birds off the public dock until everyone assembles. Participants will then drive to the base of the Hikshari’ Trail at Truesdale Street and bird along the trail to the Elk River Wildlife Sanctuary. (707) 499-1247, [email protected]

GODWIT FALL PREVIEW For the seventh year, the Godwit Day Spring Migration Bird Festival is offering a Fall Preview. Treat yourself to a fun-filled weekend of birding in Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Join experienced leaders the weekend of Sept. 29 and 30 on any of five small-group trips (maximum of 10 registrants) selected to cover the area’s best birding locations, plus a Humboldt Bay birding tour via the Madaket. Held at the end of the peak period for migrating birds, the Fall Preview is intended to give registrants a taste of the North Coast during a time of year with high potential for rare bird sightings. On Saturday, Sept. 29 join a Del Norte County “Bird Blitz” between Crescent City Harbor and the mouth of the Smith River during a full-day trip with Tony Kurz; spend the morning climbing to 3,500 feet inland through mixed conifers, prairies, and oak woodlands with Max Brodie; or take a 2-hour tour of Humboldt Bay on the Madaket, searching out birds, as well as otters and seals, with David Fix. On Sunday, Sept. 30, join Rob Fowler on a full-day shorebirding trip that starts in Manila and goes around Humboldt Bay; explore the Lower Mad River—including the Blue Lake cottonwoods, Carlson Park, Mad River County Park, and School Road trail--with Keith Slauson; or visit Clam Beach, Azalea Reserve, and other places in McKinleyville, “Humboldt County’s Birdiest City,” with Gary Lester. These trips by carpool or boat range from $35 to $50 each. Meeting locations are specified in online trip descriptions. To register or get more information, visit godwitdays.org and click on the link in the right-hand “Special Events” column or send an email to [email protected].

SLOW MARSH TOUR On Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour for those who love the marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour will last 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leader Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.















