Dogtown: Will’s got skills while Bubba blubbers with love

Little Will had a day of desk duty last week! His worried look might have something to do with the number of dogs coming in to the shelter. We are not sure of the cause but it is concerning. On the plus side, this is a great time to find a new friend. The shelter has quite the variety of dogs and cats to choose from right now.

There are two small dogs, Will and his roommate, Miss Daisy, with four more littles that may be up for adoption by the time this hits the newsstands. There is even a litter of five three-month-old Rat Terriers that may be available if they remain unclaimed. There are young dogs and older dogs, couch potato types and athletic pups that would love to be your training partner. Available breeds include huskies, labs, Chihuahuas, bully breeds, shepherds, border collies, hounds, Akitas, Rottweiller mixes and all kinds of Heinz 57 mutts.

Will is our smallest dog right now, smaller than your average cat. He is about eight years old and a great walker. He loves company and did great on his day up at the front desk, just hanging out with staff and supervising the transactions. He is also great about sharing his small kennel with another older Chihuahua, Miss Daisy. Will is in good health and is barely middle-aged by small dog standards, but is considered a senior at the shelter for purposes of reduced fees.

At the opposite end of our size range of dogs is the charming Bubba, a big-headed Bully dog weighing in at about 85 to 90 pounds. He has the honor of residing in the first kennel in the Adoptable wing, a spot reserved for the most relaxed and friendly dogs. Bubba tries to press his big face right through the kennel wire for pets and scratches.

We have all been amazed at what a lover this dog is! He seems to like all the dogs and people that he has met. For such a big guy, he is quite an easy walk and has definitely learned some manners along the way. He knows sit and waits quietly while he is leashed up for a walk. Bubba is about three years old.

If you were looking for a big, happy dog, Bubba is the one for you! His perpetual grin keeps him from even looking particularly intimidating. It’s hard to look tough with a giant smile and drool on your face!

Will and Bubba are both neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and are available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. The shelter is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue has been busy trying to help get owned dogs back out of the shelter. This frequently involves lots of phone calls and assistance with rides and such. In between, we try to help get all the dogs walked and assist staff with showing adoptable animals to the public. We are always happy to help someone find just the right fit in a new pet. If you would like help with that, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]. Nothing makes us happier than seeing a good match! Looking forward to hearing from you.