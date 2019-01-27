Dogtown: Thunderclaps, dogs arrive at shelter

January has been a great month for cat adoptions! Maybe there is something about those cold rainy days that makes people want another kitty to join them on the couch.

January is traditionally not a big month for dog adoptions. Unfortunately, the same weather that makes people think twice about bringing home a wet dog tends to land extra canines in the shelter.

The day of the big thunder and lightning storm last week saw 10 dogs arriving at the shelter! Fortunately some, but not all, of those went home to their owners.

This is a good time to remind everyone to microchip your pets or at least make sure that your dogs are wearing current contact information. The dogs equipped with current tags were the first ones to be reunited.

Weather this week is forecast to be much nicer! We hope that this will give adopters a chance to come see our great dogs and bring up the totals for January. The Humboldt County Animal Shelter is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 980 Lycoming Ave. near the airport in McKinleyville. Stop in and see who’s there waiting for you!

One of our recent arrivals is Layla, a 2-year-old female German Shepherd mix. This is a lovely dog! One of our fabulous volunteers describes her as “a pretty shepherd girl with a distinctive one-ear-up, one-ear-down look. She has good leash manners with minimal pulling, and is a curious sniffer. She has a beautiful thick coat and loves to be petted! This gentle, personable dog is very well-behaved, and is good company. She seems quite intelligent and is a mellow girl. As she came in with two other dogs, she is quite dog-friendly.”

Layla is quite relaxed for a young dog. She is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations and is ready to walk out the door with the lucky adopter who chooses her!

Another female dog at the shelter (and there are a lot of females right now) is our girl Minnie. Sweet Miinie is looking for a Hospice home as she has been found to have malignant tumors that would be difficult to operate on. You would never know that there was anything wrong with Minnie’s health as she is active and spunky!

This dog deserves a home where she can continue enjoying life for as long as possible. She is easy-going, loves walks and treats (especially treats!), knows sit and is friendly with other dogs. She is probably not a candidate for a home with cats, but is great with humans. Minnie is on the small side, short and stocky. If you think you might be able to offer Minnie a forever home, please contact the shelter at (707) 840-9132, stop in at the shelter, or email Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected]. This dog will win your heart!















