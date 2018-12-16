Dogtown: Sweet Kit Kat, handsome Romeo seek forever homes

Well, this week it happened… In the middle of orienting new shelter volunteers and telling them how much I appreciate the photos and information our volunteers provide, especially when I am writing my column, I realized I hadn’t written any column and I was already an entire day past the deadline!

What with the shelter’s Open House last Saturday (a huge success!) and answering emails and texts about foster dogs and rescue dogs and arranging spay appointments for five dogs in the Bottoms and everything else, I just completely forgot. You are reading this today thanks to the kindness and understanding of the Mad River Union editor.

The shelter’s Open House was a fun time and raised much needed capital for the Emergency Medical Fund, which assists dogs and cats at the shelter that need veterinary care beyond spay and neuter expenses.

Thanks to all who supported the event by attending, donating or volunteering. The staff also did a wonderful job of making the place warm and welcoming. My smooch booth girls did a great job and had so much fun offering kisses and hand (paw) shakes to arriving visitors! Now we cross our fingers and hope some of those visitors come back and adopt our cats and dogs this week.

One of the available dogs, Kit Kat, was a recipient of the Emergency Medical Fund (EMF). She and her two dog friends had been living outside at the South Jetty for a while when they were picked up by Animal Control.

Once safely at the shelter, staff noticed that Kit Kat wasn’t feeling so good. Poor thing had pneumonia and had to go through about a month long course of treatment. A family had met her and wanted to adopt, but they grew impatient with the process and decided on another dog, as Kit Kat needed to recover before being spayed, a legal requirement for adoption.

So now our pretty little Kelpie mix is waiting for a new family to meet her and call her their own. Kit Kat has been gentle with children that she has met. She had a great time visiting and playing with the new volunteers and is very social.

She knows some basic obedience and is a good candidate for easy training and is already pretty good on the leash. She would not be a great candidate for a home with cats, but could be a good friend to another dog if the chemistry is right. She loves the puppies that come through the shelter! Kit Kat is about two and a half years old and is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. She would love to meet your family!

Another available dog is Romeo. Fortunately, Romeo has had no need for the EMF. Romeo is just around a year old and sweet as can be. I have a soft spot for the black and white Lab/Border Collie/Pittie mixes as they all remind me of my Hank dog.

When I see them bouncing in their kennels, I imagine that is just how he was at their age. Outside of the kennel Romeo is a different dog. We walked him with an older male dog and a young puppy and his social manners were just perfect. He was respectful of the older dog and gently playful with the pup, who he outweighed by forty or fifty pounds. Romeo is an easy walker, knows sit, down, shake and more. He is very attentive and sits to be leashed up. This dog will make a great easy companion for someone. Come meet him today!

Both of these dogs are available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132, petharbor.com, or [email protected].













