Dogtown: Start the year with a new friend

Another year is drawing to a close. I want to thank everyone who has adopted or fostered the animals I write about, all the folks who have donated money, pet food and volunteer time, and all the kind people who take the time to tell me that they have enjoyed this column. It makes a difference!

Lots of dogs and cats found homes and left the shelter in November. December has been a little slower for adoptions but there is still time! The shelter is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week and Tuesday through Friday next week.

There is still quite a variety of dogs available for adoption at the shelter. One little charmer that is up for adoption is the aptly-named Sparky. Sparky is a 2-year-old male dog who appears to be some sort of mix of Miniature Pinscher and wire-haired terrier. He weighs less than 15 lbs. and is lots of fun!

Sparky is good on the leash but really loves the chance to run around in the yard. He plays a pretty good game of fetch, loves to play chase with other dogs and seems to be happy just feeling the wind on his face.

Sparky was adopted once but was returned when it turned out he wasn’t really the lapdog type. This happens with some frequency with small dogs. People expect them to be happy with a rug by the fire and a short trip to the backyard to go potty. Dogs like Sparky are still dogs; they like to run and play and go on adventures just like big dogs. One of the Chihuahuas that I fostered could keep up with my big Hank while he played Frisbee and never even seemed to get tired!

A dog like Sparky offers the perfect combination of big dog spirit in a compact body. Sparky gets along fine with other dogs of all sizes and can be cat-tested at the shelter for compatibility with cats. He can jump fairly high so he needs a yard with secure fencing of a reasonable height if he is going to be outside alone.

Another available dog is the sweet-tempered Coco, a 2-year-old Bully breed mix. Coco could have Boxer, Bulldog or Staffordshire in her makeup; it’s hard to pinpoint with any certainty.

Coco has a soft brown coat with a white blaze. She is very cuddly and affectionate and quickly worked her way into the volunteers’ hearts. Though she looks serious in the accompanying photo, she is really very playful and happy. Coco is a fine ambassador for the bully breeds. She loves other dogs and is friendly to everyone she meets.

Coco drew lots of attention at the shelter’s Open House, sitting happily at the front of her kennel and wagging for everyone that passed by. She likes a chance to get out in the play yard and run around. Coco can do a good job of entertaining herself by picking up a toy or a ball and running laps around the yard!

When playtime is over, she is pretty good on the leash. Like most dogs, Coco would benefit from a basic obedience class to refine her skills and cement the bond with her new owner, but she is eager to do the right thing and is a willing student. She will reward the right person with a very loving companion.

Both of these dogs are altered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. They are available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

If you are considering a tax-deductible donation before the end of the year, may I suggest a donation to Redwood Pals Rescue (for dogs at risk in the shelter, homeless dog spay and neuter, and foster support) or the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund (for shelter cats and dogs that need veterinary care for illness or injury)? Please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or (707) 839-9692 for more information. Thank you!















