Dogtown: Holiday Open House is Saturday, Dec. 8

The shelter’s Holiday Open House is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 8. This is the main fundraiser each year for the Emergency Medical Fund, which provides assistance for cats and dogs that need veterinary care beyond the minimum spay and neuter that the shelter provides.

Cats that arrive with broken legs or dogs who come in with heartworm infections would face a sad fate without the help from this fund, administered by the rescue group Friends for Life. Fortunately the fund exists, and supporting it each year can be a lot of fun!

There are tours of the shelter and yummy refreshments, and an enormous array of Dutch raffle and silent auction items displayed on every available surface! Gift certificates, jewelry, ceramics, books, hand-crafts, gift baskets of pet supplies, fancy foods and more! The shelter is currently accepting donations for the event. If you have something you would like to contribute, please call Patty at (707) 840-9132, bring it to the shelter on a weekday, or contact me at [email protected] for a pick up.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet month. We currently have three female dogs that fit into the senior category. Bailey is the very loving and sweet-natured Hound mix that has been featured here before. Lady is a recent addition to Adoptables. She is an American Bull Dog mix who surprises new walkers with her liveliness.

Then there is China. We had already met China before she became adoptable as she had been what is affectionately referred to as a “frequent flier” at the shelter. The last time that she was picked up, her owners chose not to come and get her. Their loss will be someone else’s gain as this fun little female boxer will make a great companion! China has nice leash manners and is dog friendly. She is a very affectionate dog and is happy for all attention that comes her way. China is about 7 years old. She is spayed, microchipped, current on vaccinations and ready to find her forever home.

Come meet these three senior girls and see what makes an older dog so endearing. They are all adoptable through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, open Monday through Friday. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue is working with some other dogs at the shelter that have not made it to the Adoptable section yet. Nugget and Tutter that were featured here over the last two weeks are two of those that we are hoping to find good homes for. Those two are ready to go to their forever homes. ‘

Others that we work with need more time to undo past neglect and feel comfortable again. One of those is Seely. Seely was left at the Benbow Recreation Area back in January, severely emaciated and tied to a post.

Not surprisingly, the poor guy was a little shy around new people and not a very good candidate for adoption at the shelter, where they like the dogs to enjoy meeting new folks and not hide cowering in the corner... Lucky Seely was able to leave the shelter and come home with a Redwood Pals fosterer, where he has been working on his confidence and happily putting some weight back on.

Seely is now ready to find his own home. He has been great on our group walks, easy-going around other dogs and happy to be out and about. He has made great breakthroughs in his confidence. His foster has been giving new people treats to offer Seely, but on our walk this week he was approaching strangers happily without any treat incentives!

Seely clearly wanted to play with another big RPR male dog on the walk as well. Seely is a grey Pit Bull mix, about 5 years old, and is neutered and current on his vaccinations.

We are thrilled when we can help a dog put their past behind them and learn to love their life. If you would like to meet our big guy and possibly help him continue his positive trajectory, please contact us at [email protected] or call (707) 839-9692.













