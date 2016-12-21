Dogtown: Have a ball

The shelter saw a nice reduction in the dog population around Thanksgiving. The numbers are starting to inch up again, but we are hopeful that some dogs will find new homes for the holidays. The Adoptable Dog section of the shelter currently has 24 available dogs. The selection ranges from a tiny little long-haired Chihuahua up through a magnificently beautiful male husky and includes two pure-bred (and gentle) male Doberman Pinschers, a female Rottweiler, a Labrador Retriever, two cute 4-month-old puppies and some very cuddly Pit Bull mixes.

You can always see who is currently available by going to petharbor.com and selecting the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter or by going to the shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville.

Remember the dog that was found in a plastic box on the river bar at Fernbridge? Well, she has been in a foster home for a while to get back in shape after that experience. Now named Phoenix, she is ready to find her forever home.

Phoenix is a Border Collie mix, estimated to be around 1 year old. According to her foster family, Phoenix is good with other dogs and loves to play. She is also great with kids and has had experience around a wheelchair.

Phoenix loves to ride in the car or truck, is easy to train with treats and is very affectionate and snuggly. She loves to run and could make a good training partner. Phoenix is still working on leash training and could use a basic obedience class.

This good-natured dog is available through Redwood Pals Rescue. If your home could use a friendly and social addition, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.

Another dog near and dear to my heart is in need of a foster home. Buster has been at the shelter since last summer.

Buster has an unusual story. He came into the shelter as a teenager, about 10 months old, nearly bald from a case of mange. He was treated for the mange, neutered, and moved into the Adoptable section. From the start, Buster has had a very high ball drive, liking nothing better than to go out to the play yard and fetch for as long as anyone can stand to throw the ball for him.

Buster finds the long hours in a kennel to be pretty boring. He is a working dog and is looking for a job. Buster was recently put through the paces of Search and Rescue dog testing, which he passed with flying colors. The problem? Buster looks like a Pit Bull, though his longer hair and feathery tail definitely indicate other breeds as well. Search and rescue groups don’t usually use Pit Bulls, even though their tracking skills are good, due to Breed Discrimination laws in other states. They can be used for drug detection or animal tracking.

We are trying to find a placement for this smart and focused dog, but things like this move slowly and we don’t want Buster to run out of time. I am getting a DNA test for Buster on the chance that he is not Pit Bull at all (and therefore suitable for Search and Rescue), but again, everything takes time. I am hoping that maybe there is someone out there who might be able to foster Buster while we continue to search for the right employment for him. He is friendly with other dogs, though not interested in them at all if he is fetching. An ideal placement for him would be somewhere with a kennel for the nighttime (his energy might be high for resting in the house) and some room to play in the daytime. He can walk nicely on the leash and has some obedience skills on board.

Buster comes with tennis balls and trainer support! If you’d like to help this dog go from street mutt to a dog with a badge, please contact us at the email or phone listed above.

If fostering or adopting are not items on your holiday list, both Redwood Pals and the Humboldt County Animal Shelter always appreciate donations of bully sticks or marrow bones to help keep the pups entertained on those cold winter days. Blankets, canned cat or dog food, durable toys or natural peanut butter are always welcome as well.

