Dogtown: get a big smooch at the Animal Shelter’s kissing booth

Ihope everyone had a good Thanksgiving! It was a crazy stormy day at the shelter, yet some hardy volunteers still managed to get most of the dogs out for a holiday walk while the kennel staff spent their Thanksgiving keeping all the cats and dogs clean, warm and dry.

We made a yummy mix of turkey and pumpkin for the dogs and they all really enjoyed the treat!

The shelter manager has extended the “Home for the Holidays” special of reduced adoption fees for the cats and dogs. The reduced rates are in effect at least until the end of this week in hopes of helping more of our wonderful feline and canine residents find their forever homes this holiday season. Come on by the shelter and see all the great pets that are available! The shelter is open Monday through Friday at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville near the airport.

The shelter will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 8 for the Holiday Open House. This is always a fun event with shelter tours, refreshments, silent and Dutch auction items and even a kissing booth this year! My shelter alum Baylee will be taking a turn under the mistletoe and would love to give you a big smooch! Donations for the raffle and auction are still being accepted. Please call Patty at the shelter at (707) 840-9132. All proceeds from this event benefit the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund, a separate non-profit fund which provides veterinary assistance for dogs and cats with medical needs such as orthopedic injuries, Heartworm, skin issues or other conditions that exceed the county’s allotment per animal.

Two dogs that you might see at the Open House (unless they are adopted first!) are Coco, a 2-year-old Vizsla mix, and Benny, a 2-year-old Pittie mix. Pretty red Coco has the long nose and delicate bones of a Vizsla and is quite a beauty. She is sweet and very affectionate, and has a great smile! She has decent leash manners and knows how to be mellow. She loves to be touched! She would be a wonderful companion!

Benny is described by the volunteers as a compact friendly guy with a very pretty soft brindle coat. He is very curious and observant of his surroundings. He is a little bit timid, but is a gentle, low-key fellow who enjoys human touch. He walks nicely on the leash and knows “sit.”

He has a very sweet face and nice demeanor! Benny recently took a hike in the Community Forest with two of our volunteers who were very impressed with his nice manners. Coco and Benny are spayed and neutered, microchipped and current on their vaccinations. Come meet these two and their shelter friends today. They won’t be here long!













