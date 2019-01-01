Dogtown: Dogs’ true personalities revealed during secret weekend retreats

As the year wraps up, we are celebrating the adoptions of two of our longest residents, Gloria and Porsche, as well as all the other cats and dogs that have gone on to their forever homes this year!

Gloria and Porsche were both female Pit Bull mixes that didn’t really call out to potential adopters who came to the shelter. Poor Gloria would drool at her kennel door and then act crazy when she went out to meet anyone who got that far with her.

But Gloria had her secret weekend life, where she went home with one of our volunteers and was absolutely perfect!

Porsche had her overnights with a different volunteer but with the same results – quiet, attentive, affectionate, housebroken. We publicized their stories here and on Facebook, but people who came to the shelter still saw them at something less than their finest. But then along came some kind souls who were able to take that leap of faith to find the diamonds inside the coal. Gloria’s new mom says that Gloria is the perfect companion and ideal housemate. We could not be happier for Gloria, Porsche and their new families! Gloria’s photo shows a happy dog who knows she will never see the inside of a shelter again.

Our current longest resident is Frog. Frog has also had the chance to go to one of our fabulous volunteer’s weekend retreat center. As you can see in his photo, he was a little surprised by the comfort and freedom allowed him, but he did settle in and enjoy it!

Frog is a young adult male, about two and a half years old. He has a perpetually quizzical face, a pretty dark brindle coat and a little stub tail. Frog has a very sweet personality and has proven to be a very good student for training.

One of our weekend training sessions focused on helping Frog to learn to drop the ball after fetch (one of his favorite activities). Volunteers were impressed with how quickly he caught on and how dramatically his behavior improved.

We are excited to keep working with Frog and showing him new skills. One of his other skills required no help from us. He is our best rodent hunter, with quite a tally of gopher dismissal. Quick and efficient – that’s our boy!

We are sure there must be someone out there that will appreciate that skill. Frog has been friendly with other dogs, happily following the resident male around on his weekend outings and playing with some of his friends at the shelter.

Frog went to an afternoon of dock-diving last fall and did participate, though has indicated that swimming is not his favorite activity. Perhaps Frog wasn’t really the right name for this dog…

Whatever you might choose to call him, we think someone will be deeply rewarded by giving this handsome guy a chance. Come meet Frog at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information on Frog and his shelter friends can be found at petharbor.com or by calling (707) 840-9132.















