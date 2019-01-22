Dogtown: Dispelling myths about the animal shelter

There is always a lot of misinformation floating around about the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and what happens to animals that end up there. Most dogs and cats arrive at the shelter as strays that have been reported to animal control or local law enforcement.

Sometimes an animal will go to the shelter if its owner has died and there is no friend or relative available to take them in. Animals can be rescued from hoarding or neglect situations as well. Pets may end up at the shelter if their owners are arrested and there is not another safe place for them to go.

The shelter takes the responsibility of keeping animals safe very seriously. The idea that animals are taken to “the pound” and automatically put down is a fallacy. This shelter has a very low euthanasia rate.

So what does happen when an animal goes to the shelter? They are first put on a four-business-day legal hold to allow their owners to come and get them. If they are not claimed during that time they are temperament tested. Cats are tested for friendliness when being handled and dogs are checked for friendliness to people and dogs plus safety around food and toys.

If they pass they are put up for adoption and are available to the public. Rescues work with the cats and dogs that don’t pass in order to help them become adoptable or to find them safe placements elsewhere if the shelter environment is too stressful for them.

There are lots of new dogs available for adoption at the shelter right now. Big and small, younger and older – there is quite a variety! Our most recent addition to the Adoptable is the very cute and aptly named Jumbo. Jumbo is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix. He is a great big puppy! Jumbo came in with another dog but is a bit of a shy boy on his own.

We walked him with some other dogs and once he felt a little braver he wanted to play with them, patting the littler dogs gently with his big paws. He has done well on his first ventures out on a leash and seems to be affectionate and responsive. Come meet this sweet big boy soon. It’s going to be hard to resist this face! Jumbo is available through the shelter and can be seen at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132 or on petharbor.com.

One of the smallest dogs currently in the shelter is Prancer, a 1- and-a-half-year-old Chihuahua mix. Prancer did not pass the temperament tests, a problem for some of the smaller dogs. He believes in acting tough first in hopes of keeping the big scary people away.

It took me a few tries to convince him that I was his friend but now he is happy to see me and easily leashes up for a walk! This little guy has a happy bouncy walking style which earned him his name.

Prancer seems to really like other dogs and would love a playmate. He is much braver around new dogs than he is with new people. These scared little ones often just need a quieter environment to let their personalities shine. Prancer will make a lovely companion for someone familiar with little dogs. We have lots of success stories of our littles going out through rescue and thriving in their new homes. If you’d like to meet this entertaining boy, please contact us at [email protected] or call (707) 839-9692.















