Dogtown: Bet your bottom dollar on Annie, Bella

Fall in Humboldt County is such a lovely time! Sunny afternoons are a welcome change from the endless fog of August and a great time to get out for a hike in the forest or at the beach.

It’s always nice to have a doggy companion for those outings and we have a couple of nice ones here for you to consider. The shelter is continuing their “Clear the Shelter” promotion, with lower than usual adoption fees, at least through the end of this week. Come on by and see these girls and the other available dogs too.

Pretty Pittie mix Annie is on her second pass through the shelter. She was adopted as a pup but somehow ended up back at the shelter where she went up for adoption again. I often say that I try not to start every sentence about these dogs with “I can’t believe that someone would…” but really, how can people take on the responsibility of an animal and then just abandon them?

Annie is a very nice dog who waits quietly in her kennel for her turn to go out, gets along well with other dogs and loves to play a good game of fetch. She is a little over a year old and has a pretty brindle and white coat. She walks nicely on the leash and sits when asked.

Annie has good dog social skills and would love a playmate to romp with. We are just starting a new round of dog introductions and Annie has liked all the dogs she’s met. This affectionate dog would make a great companion for those fall hikes!

Bella is a nice, mature lab mix. She is guesstimated to be around 6 years old. Hard to say what else is in her lineage, but she is more slender than your average lab and she doesn’t care much about treats, which also indicates another breed. Volunteers describe her as a low-drama dog, well-behaved and easy to be around.

Bella is well-housebroken and happy to relax on her dog bed when there isn’t something more exciting going on. She does not appear to be a barker either. Though not in any way a couch potato, Bella would be happy to join you in a warm house for these cooler fall evenings. She is ready to show what a good dog she can be!

Annie and Bella are spayed, microchipped, and current on their vaccinations.

They are both available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday with extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.













