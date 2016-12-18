Dec. 30 is the last day to file a cannabis permit application

County of Humboldt

If you are planning on operating locally as a cannabis cultivator in 2017 you must submit your application to the Planning & Building Department’s Cannabis Services Division no later than Friday, Dec. 30. This deadline also applies to individuals seeking permits for other commercial cannabis activities including: manufacturing, processing, wholesale distribution, or nurseries. Beginning Jan. 1, 2017 no new applications for local permits will be accepted by the county until after an Environmental Impact Report is completed and the Board of Supervisors enacts a new local ordinance.

Application materials including the application form, checklists, and other information and resources can be downloaded on our webpage. Those seeking to apply may also wish to use the department's GIS platform to develop a plot plan to include with their application submittal. Keep in mind that the permit process can be complex and it involves paying fees to cover processing costs incurred by the county and other agencies. The department is accepting all applications received, provided they are accompanied by the minimum required contents, which include: a deposit towards application fees, a completed application form, and a basic plot plan showing the parcel on which a permit is being sought. All those who apply before the deadline will be given time in 2017 to provide all additional required application materials.

If you have questions about the permitting process, please contact the Planning & Building Department at 707-445-7246. The Cannabis Services Division may also be reached by email to: cannabis@co.humboldt.ca.us.

We are increasingly busy receiving cannabis applications which make it difficult to respond to phone calls and emails immediately. Those seeking to submit permits are therefore encouraged to deliver their applications in person as soon as is possible.

For those customers who will be submitting multiple applications simultaneously, we ask that you call ahead to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 707-268-3742.







