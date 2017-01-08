Dead man’s identity unknown – HCSO seeking help

Mad River Union

MANILA – On Monday, Dec. 26 at around 9:35 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a phone call from a hiker who stated she had located a deceased person on the wave slope about a 30 minute walk north of Ma-le’l Dunes in Manila.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that due to the decedent’s location, special equipment would be needed. The Sheriff’s Beach Deputy was called to respond with the needed equipment. Upon arrival at the location, deputies located a deceased male on the wave slope. Deputies investigated the decedent and the area around him, and did not locate anything that indicated foul play.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 29. The cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Coroners have been unable to make positive identification of the decedent due to the condition of the body.

The decedent is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s, with red/brown hair, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 120 to 130 lbs, and wearing navy sneakers with socks. He had two tattoos, one on each arm near the shoulder. Both tattoos are only partially visible due to the poor condition of the body. The tattoo on the right arm appears to be either an outline of a woman’s face and breast or possibly a dog. The tattoo on the left arm is colored red and blue, and looks like a face of a woman with flowing hair.

The Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in making positive identification of the decedent. If anyone has information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Coroner’s Office at 707-445-7242.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251, or the Crime Tip Line at (707) 268-2539.















