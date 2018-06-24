Crabs camp, where kids and players meet

It’s time to register girls and boys for the youth baseball camps. Crabs Coach Eric Giacone hand-picks players from the Crabs roster, both for their skills and their ability to work well with kids.

What a great chance to learn fundamentals and to get to know this year’s players.

There are two levels of camps: Three-day Rookie camps for kids ages 6-8 and five-day MVP camps for kids ages 9-14.

Both levels are offered in McKinleyville, Fortuna, Eureka, and Arcata, although the Arcata camps are almost full.

The cost of the camps includes instruction, a T-shirt, and adult and child tickets to see the Crabs. Rookie camps cost $50 and MVP camps are $100. Registration is completely online this year, [email protected].

Michelle Butler was sitting in the top row of the Bonomini stand, holding her brand new baby, Emmalea Lou. Butler is the great-granddaughter of Crabs founder, Lou Bonomini (1916-2000) who was profiled for her volunteer work doing the laundry for all the Crabs uniforms last year (Mad River Union, July 12, 2017) She told me that Emmalea Lou is named after Lou Bonomini. She’s been a little busy with the baby so she’s doing camp registrations instead of laundry duty, although she said she still “makes sure they have Shout on the road trips.”

Butler was proud of the new system, explaining that a parent had registered a child for the camp that afternoon and was able to pick up the family’s tickets at the box office the same evening. “Sometimes, when we mailed the tickets, they would come back with the wrong address or just take too long to get there,” Butler said. “Now with the online registration, it’s much faster.”

The person who paid for the camp can pick up the tickets at the box office with an ID.

Butler and her mother, Jan Briggs, agreed that they’d like to see more girls sign up for the camps. As of now there are only 3 to 5 signed up for each location. Who knows, maybe in 20 years we’ll be seeing Emmalea Lou playing for the Crabs.















